Friday, August 27, 2021 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has asked Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, to stop attacking Deputy President William Ruto.

On Wednesday, Kalonzo, who addressed journalists outside the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) along Kiambu Road, urged the second in command to resign from the government because he is a land grabber and a patented thief of public money.

But in a fast rejoinder, Muthama, who is DP Ruto’s point man in Ukambani, urged Kalonzo to shut up since he is also a land grabber who grabbed National Youth Service (NYS) land in Yatta during the Moi’s regime.

“Kalonzo Musyoka should stop pointing fingers at William Ruto to divert attention from his CORRUPT DEALINGS in Kambaland.

﻿No matter how much DCI sanitizes him, the home he occupies at Yatta, Machakos is on a GRABBED LAND. This land must be reverted to NYS as its RIGHTFUL OWNER,” Muthama wrote on his Twitter page.

