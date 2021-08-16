Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has given his opinion after veteran Zambian Opposition Leader, Hakainde Hichilema, won the just concluded Zambian Presidential Election.

Hichilema defeated his main rival, the outgoing President Edgar Lungu, by more than a million votes.

It was Hichilema’s sixth attempt at the presidency.

Ngunyi drew parallels between Hakainde’s long political journey to former Prime Raila Odinga, who has also contested for the presidency five times.

The political scientist warned Deputy President William Ruto not to compare his political journey to Hakainde’s, since they don’t relate.

He said that Ruto is in opposition by choice as he is still the official Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.

“Before Ruto RELEASES a #DryFry COMPARISON between himself and Hakainde Hichilema (HH), PRESIDENT-ELECT of Zambia, the RECORD must reflect this: HH ran for President 5 TIMES. Raila has RUN for President 5 TIMES. HH was Opposition. Ruto is in Government outside Government by CHOICE,” Mutahi wrote on Monday.

Already, Raila Odinga has congratulated Hakainde Hichilema for winning the election.

