Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has joined Kenyans in mocking Deputy President William Ruto after he said he has fought against the imperial presidency for 30 years.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ruto, who was attending a burial in Taita Taveta County, said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which was dismissed by the High Court and later Court of Appeal, would have brought back the imperial presidency, which he claimed he has been against for 30 years.

“If there was a much more dangerous constitutional change, it was the BBI. It was going to roll back all the gains we had. We fought for almost 30 years against an imperial presidency.

“The BBI was going to install the imperial presidency in a very unprecedented way,” Ruto said.

Reacting to Ruto‘s sentiments, Mutahi, who is a Jubilee Government apologist, said it is ironic for Ruto to say that he fought against the imperial presidency yet he was the biggest beneficiary of the same when he served during the regime of late former President Daniel Moi.

“Another LIE from Bwana Asifiwe. This MAN was created, NURTURED and made RICH by the IMPERIAL Presidency of Arap Moi.

“Where and When did he FIGHT?,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

