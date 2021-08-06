Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 6, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has spoken about the strained relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto.

For the last two years, Uhuru and Ruto have not been seeing each other eye to eye over what his allies term as irreconcilable political differences.

Commenting on the issue on Friday, Mutahi, who is a renowned Jubilee government apologist, urged the Head of State to plan for the impeachment of his deputy if he doesn’t toe the line.

“Standard GOVERNMENT PRACTICE: When the PRESIDENT and his DEPUTY President do not see EYE to EYE, the Deputy MUST CLIMB DOWN.

“If he fails to do so, he must be CLIMBED DOWN. #ImpeachRUTO,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

Mutahi’s call for Ruto impeachment comes two weeks after Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, said the process of ousting the DP is too tedious and will likely distract Uhuru from achieving his development agenda and uniting the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST