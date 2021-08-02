Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 2, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has offered Deputy President William Ruto a piece of advice on how to actualise his Bottom-up economic model.

The DP, who is planning to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, is using the Bottom-up approach ideology to endear himself to the masses ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

Speaking to K24 TV on Sunday evening, Ngunyi said that Ruto could be meaning well for Kenyans, but his economic model isn’t good.

He went on to say that another big problem Ruto has is that people around him don’t understand the bottom-up model, which is a Marxist theory.

The good professor then opined that if Ruto wanted to succeed in this, he should have gone to a Marxist leader like Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo, who understands Marxism better.

Professor Anyang Nyongo worked with Ruto in ODM and then in the grand coalition government, where the DP worked as Minister for Higher Education.

Nyong’o is a Political scientist who worked as Planning Minister in the rainbow coalition government of Kibaki in early 2000.

The Kenyan DAILY POST