Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has accused some Ministry officials of stealing Covid -19 vaccines that are currently being rolled up for free by the Government.

Speaking on Monday, Kagwe said some officers, especially health workers, are stealing Covid-19 jabs to vaccinate their friends and relatives.

Kagwe said that health facilities that have received vaccines must now account for them through weekly reports that must be submitted outlining doses received, doses used, dose balances, and the number of people vaccinated.

“There are those who are carrying out health camps with stolen vaccines. There is no way an individual around the country of whatever stature will have vaccines of their own unless they are stolen vaccines,” Kagwe said.

He said some facilities are charging Kenyans at either Sh50 or Sh100 to get the jab.

“When we give a facility, we give a facility in Ruiru or a facility in Ruaka, or a facility in Komarock.

“If we give vaccines to that facility they are specifically for use in that facility, you cannot take vaccines from one part of the country, take them to Gatanga and start carrying out vaccination processes there,” Kagwe said.

