Thursday, August 5, 2021 – Uganda President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has dismissed claims that his government is meddling in Kenya’s internal politics.

On Monday, Deputy President William Ruto was blocked from travelling to Uganda by men who allegedly got orders from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking to journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala Wednesday, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem addressed the Ruto question.

Okello’s statement was prompted by a question from a journalist about media reports that Ruto was stopped from boarding a plane to Uganda on Monday.

Ruto was scheduled to have a private meeting with President Museveni, the second time in less than a month.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said Uganda’s foreign policy is that it never gets involved in the internal affairs of any country unless it’s invited.

Okello also added that Uganda was not aware of any reason why Kenyan authorities would want to stop Ruto from traveling to Uganda.

He said the question can only be answered by the Kenya government.

