Friday, August 6, 2021 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is breathing fire on Raila Odinga’s ODM Members for insulting and disrespecting him and his country over Deputy President William Ruto’s aborted trip to Uganda on Monday.

This is after Suna East MP Junet Mohammed slammed Museveni, urging him to respect Kenya and to desist from interfering with the country’s politics by not entertaining guests like Ruto or else there will be trouble which Uganda finds offensive.

In a statement today, Museveni, through Uganda’s ruling party National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretary-General, Todwong Richard, reprimanded Junet and other ODM allies for insulting and disrespecting Museveni, NRM and Uganda’s sovereign government and its people, and questioned Raila’s knowledge of the same.

“Honourable Junet, please crosscheck your records so that next time you are better informed as a Legislator.”

“Your unfortunate utterances were indeed an indication of a possible deep-rooted internal political misunderstandings within your country,” read the NRM statement to Junet.

“You and others exposed your inadequate knowledge and understanding of NRM,” Todwong castigated.

Todwong asked Junet to look back at his ancestral land Somali, take a clue from the challenges and count himself lucky for being the first Kenyan Somali to attain a democratic seat in the National Assembly of a neighbouring country (Kenya).

NRM was adamant that it respects the independence and sovereignty of Kenya as a country and appreciates the continuous cooperation between Museveni and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We believe you could be having internal political issues which we cannot be invited to be part of.

“No amount of diversionary statements from individuals can make us think otherwise.

“We are one people of the East African Community,” the party assured.”

