Tuesday, 17 August 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has dedicated a sweet message to his wife, Gladys Wanjiru, as she enters the 4th floor.

Taking to his official Facebook page, the vocal Senator described his wife of 21 years as a bosom friend, confidant, and soulmate.

He said that although she has turned 40, he still sees her as a sweet 16 girl.

“I have known you Gladys Wanjiru Kipchumba for 21 years. More than half of your life.

“You are my bosom friend,my confidant and my soulmate. You turned 40 but to me your just 16.

“The fourth floor looks so good on you. The party has just begun.

“The kids and I wish you a very Happy birthday darling,” Murkomen wrote and shared photos of the birthday party.

Gladys fell in love with Murkomen when he had nothing.

Speaking in a past interview, the popular Senator said that his wife used to send him bus fare so that they can meet for a date.

They were classmates at the University of Nairobi.

“I married my classmate at the University of Nairobi.

“We met in 2000 and got married about nine years later.

“She is my best friend. She got a proper job before me and stood with me on the financial front.

“She sent me fare and even bought the first car we used.

“I appreciate her for all the support,” he said.

