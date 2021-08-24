Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who asked his Deputy, William Ruto, to resign from his Government on Monday.

Uhuru, who was having an interview with dozens of journalists from local media houses at State House, Nairobi, said if Ruto is uncomfortable with the Government, he should resign and take his agenda to the people.

“It would be an honourable thing that if you are not happy with it (government), step aside and allow then take your agenda to the people. That is what happens in a democracy, you cannot ride on what we have done and talk a different language on the side,” Uhuru said.

But in a quick response, Murkomen, who is a close confidant of Ruto, asked the President to resign since he has failed Kenyans badly.

In a series of tweets, Murkomen said no one stopped Uhuru from voluntarily leaving his job if he was dissatisfied with his deputy.

“Resignation from public office is not a preserve of a specific person or office, even the other one can resign and Kenya will move on,” Murkomen argued.

The Kenyan DAILY POST