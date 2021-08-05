Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 05 August 2021 – It has emerged that Njeri’s marital woes started after her husband discovered that she had an affair with one of her workers at a spare parts shop that she ran in Mlolongo along Mombasa Road.

Njeri’s husband, Jonathan Mukundi, who shot her dead on Monday night, had opened for her the spare parts shop and it was reportedly doing well.

Mukundi got furious after he discovered that she had an affair with one of her workers.

He also discovered that she had secretly opened another shop for her secret lover in the same area.

“Mukundi had opened the shop for his wife who secretly opened another shop for her secret lover in the same area,” a source close to the deceased couple revealed.

Mukundi had sought help from close friends concerning his troubled marriage and they advised him to seek divorce.

“He had disclosed to select friends the issues they were having and we advised him to seek a divorce,” a friend revealed.

The deceased businessman had a problem managing anger and was overprotective of his beautiful wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.