Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – A 42-year-old Kiambu businessman is said to have brutally murdered his wife before committing suicide at their lavish home.

A Police report indicates that Jonathan Mukundu Gachunga, who was a licensed gun holder, shot his 30-year-old wife in the head before taking his own life using the same gun.

The bodies of the deceased couple were found inside their bedroom on Tuesday evening.

The bedroom was reportedly locked from inside.

According to police, Jonathan’s friend became suspicious after he failed to pick his calls, prompting him to rush to the nearby Kiambu police station to seek assistance.

“Together with the officers from Kiambu police station they proceeded to his house where the bedroom was found locked from inside.

“The door was broken where the bodies of the said Jonathan Mukundi Gachunga, a Kikuyu male adult aged 42 years and his wife namely, Philomena Njeri, adult aged around 30 years were found lifeless,” reads the police report.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Kenyatta Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Investigations have been launched to establish the motive behind the murder.

Here are photos of Jonathan and his deceased wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.