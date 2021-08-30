Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 30, 2021 – Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has revealed the candidate the Mt Kenya region will support for presidency in 2022.

Mt Kenya region has almost 6 million votes and it is turning out to be a battleground for all presidential candidates.

Deputy President William Ruto is leading his lieutenants to the vote-rich region and former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga is using politicians and prominent businessmen to try to climb the mountain.

In an interview with Inooro TV on Sunday, Sabina, who is a Kieleweke legislator, spelled doom for Raila Odinga after she said the region isn’t ready to support someone who hasn’t even interacted with the region.

Sabina further said it is sad that some people are now confusing the handshake deal with the 2022 presidential election, adding that there is no single place their leader signed a deal or endorsed Raila as his preferred successor.

“My brother Gachuri (Inooro News Anchor), allow me to tell you that we (Uhuru’s allies) are impressed by their (Kuria, Kiunjuri and Karua) decision to form a formidable alliance ahead of 2022.

“On behalf of the region, I wish to announce my unshakable support as we unite the region

“Another thing, we haven’t endorsed or decided to endorse someone and that is why we are telling Kenyans to avoid fake news.

“Our leader has constantly said that he wants to deliver the big four agenda before 2022,” Sabina said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST