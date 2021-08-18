Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – A few months ago, presidential hopeful, Mukhisa Kituyi, was trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.

The former Kimilili Member of Parliament appeared in a sex video where an unidentified woman was playing with his giant manhood probably after steamy sex.

Although the authenticity of the viral video is still in question, it has not stopped a section of Kenyans from believing that Mukhisa is indeed the character in the embarrassing clip.

In an interview with Citizen TV presenter, Waihiga Mwaura on Tuesday, Mukhisa, lost his cool when asked about the controversial video.

Waihiga asked Kituyi to confirm if he was the person in the video and he angrily hit back at him indicating that he cannot lower himself to a level of discussing such a non-issue.

“I don’t want to hear that. I cannot lower myself below the neck to discuss that,” angry Kituyi responded.

He also dismissed claims that he blamed his political competitors over the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST