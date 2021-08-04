Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – A close confidant of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi has admitted that he is losing sleep over the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wave in Western Kenya.

Speaking on Wednesday, Lurambi MP, Titus Khamala, said UDA, a political juggernaut associated with Deputy President William Ruto, has caused a storm in Luhya Land especially Kakamega and Bungoma counties.

According to the MP, all aspiring politicians are willing to cast their nets among the electorate using the UDA party because it is appearing to be the most popular party in the region.

Western Kenya is an ANC stronghold and Ruto’s UDA making inroads there is a big blow to Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, who are also contesting for presidency in 2022.

As it stands, Ruto is the man to beat during the August 9th, 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST