Thursday, August 12, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has divulged what he discussed with President Uhuru Kenyatta and other former National Super Alliance (NASA) principals at State House, Mombasa, on Monday.

Appearing to address political undertones that leaders present in the meeting were asked to back the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader’s presidential bid in 2022, Musalia maintained he is keen on taking over from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I want to say before Kenyans when President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term expires, I want us now to start a new term of ANC under Musalia Mudavadi,” Mudavadi said.

The former Vice President further claimed that they discussed the unity of Kenyans during their Mombasa meeting, saying some people are reading too much into the meeting.

Mudavadi’s remarks are contrary to his Deputy, Ayub Savula, who spoke to a local publication and claimed Mudavadi was asked to drop his presidential ambitions and back ODM leader.

Sources say Mudavadi and Wiper Democratic Movement Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka maintained they’ll be on the ballot come 2022, dismissing any suggestions of backing Raila Odinga’s candidature.

