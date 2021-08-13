Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 13, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has blasted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, accusing him of lying to Kenyans that President Uhuru Kenyatta has endorsed him.

Speaking on Friday, Mudavadi said Raila Odinga is embarrassing himself by claiming the Head of State has endorsed him, which is a lie.

Mudavadi urged Raila Odinga to start campaigning like other presidential candidates and not to rely on endorsement from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We want a moving Kenya and if Raila will drive Kenya forward then why to disagree with the backup, I support the backup but if the backup is after protecting individuals then we are losing big,” Mudavadi said.

“It is the President’s right and prerogative to support whomever he wishes and but don’t lie to Kenyans that the President has endorsed you.

“I urge Raila to wake up from slumber and start campaigning like any other presidential candidates,” Mudavadi added.

Mudavadi is among several presidential candidates who are planning to succeed Uhuru in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST