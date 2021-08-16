Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has asked Kenyans to support his presidential bid, saying he is the best-placed candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Speaking at a media round table on Friday where he outlined his economic plan ahead of the 2022 general elections, Mudavadi said there is an urgent need for Kenya to cut its annual budget to contain the ballooning domestic and foreign debt.

He said the huge public debt has seen Kenyans taxed to the last coin.

‘This is not sustainable. Families are sinking deeper into poverty, the country’s creditworthiness shrinking.

“We must arrest this trend or risk sliding further,” Mudavadi said.

The ANC boss termed the current public debt standing at Sh7.7 trillion or more than 65 percent of GDP as unrealistic, hence the reason why both the cost of doing business and living is exceptionally high.

“This year, the government is going to spend more than half of domestic revenue to pay debts and the remaining on recurrent budget. What is left for development,” Mudavadi posed.

According to the National Treasury, the government has set a budget of Sh3.03 trillion for the current financial year.

It is expected to borrow Sh929.7 billion to fill the deficit.

To correct this, the former Finance Minister said if elected as President in 2022, his government will only fund viable infrastructure projects to ensure the country lives within its means.

