Monday, August 30, 2021 – ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi may be headed to Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Movement if the statement by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is anything to go by.

Speaking at the A.I.P.C.K Church in Githunguri, Kiambu County, Kuria urged Mudavadi to join the hustler movement championed by Deputy President William Ruto.

He asked the ANC Leader to feel welcome in the Hustler Nation should things not work out in his new OKA party.

“If it doesn’t work well for you in OKA, come to the hustler movement and join us,” advised Kuria.

He went on to take a swipe at OKA’s frequent meetings with President Uhuru Kenyatta, in what many see as the president’s attempt to influence the outcome of the 2022 General Election, warning the ANC boss that the president would not help him clinch the top seat.

“If the meetings with the president do not bear any fruit in your quest for next year’s elections, you are always welcome to chart your own path,” stated Kuria.

The legislator also urged Mudavadi to be more proactive in touring the Mt. Kenya region and aggressively seek votes from the Mt. Kenya electorate.

“I want to tell you Musalia, that what you have done by coming to Mt. Kenya should be the way forward.”

“Even if you have twenty or thirty meetings with Uhuru, nothing will come of it.”

“Uhuru will not have any influence on the voting in the upcoming elections; Kenyans are intelligent enough to make independent electoral decisions without being influenced by anyone.”

“I will feel very bad if come next elections, we do not see you having any position in government,” the vocal MP opined.

