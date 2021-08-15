Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 15, 2021 – The One Kenya Alliance principals have agreed to meet with ODM leader Raila Odinga in a bid to choose a flag bearer who will challenge Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 General election.

According to allies close to the OKA principals, President Uhuru Kenyatta made the group agree to meet this week as a follow-up meeting after the State House Mombasa meeting which ended in a stalemate.

ANC Deputy Party Leader Ayub Savula intimated that the meeting aimed to discuss pressing national needs.

The OKA members comprising of Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, KANU leader Gideon Moi and their Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, are slated to attend the meeting.

He noted that Kalonzo, who was on a four-day trip to Turkey, would arrive on Sunday, August 15, in preparation for the meeting.

A member of the technical team organizing the meeting entailed that groundwork has already been laid ahead of the crucial meeting.

“We are working on many more modalities and not just coming up with the coalition’s flagbearer,” the technical member, who sought anonymity, stated.

He added that the OKA members are set to meet Raila after their scheduled Naivasha retreat which is aimed at strengthening their unity.

The talks of meeting with the ODM leader come on the heels of the State House Mombasa meeting whereby reports revealed that the OKA members were disappointed in Uhuru’s choice of Raila as his preferred successor.

Close allies of both Kalonzo and Mudavadi indicated that they had refused to withdraw their presidential aspirations in favour of Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST