Monday, August 19, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, have no money to oil their presidential campaigns, going by the incident that happened in Naivasha on Wednesday.

Kalonzo and Mudavadi, who are part of One Kenya Alliance (OKA), were at the Great Rift Valley Lodge to discuss President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in 2022.

Other leaders present included KANU Chairman Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula.

During the meeting, the four leaders, who were accompanied by their aides, consulted and agreed to include Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga in Uhuru’s succession talks.

Uhuru was represented in the meeting by Kieni MP, Kanini Kega.

However, during the 3-day retreat, the hotel bill accumulated to tens of millions, and Kalonzo and Mudavadi were unable to pay the huge bill.

It took the intervention of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who sent Kanini Kega and gave Mudavadi and Kalonzo loads of cash to settle the bill.

