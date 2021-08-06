Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 6, 2021 – An outspoken political scientist has said Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat during the 2022 presidential election.

In an interview with TV 47, Mwangi Njuguna, a seasoned political scientist and governance expert, said Ruto is far ahead of his competitors because the Mt Kenya region is solidly behind his bid.

Njuguna also dismissed claims that Mt Kenya is divided and said the region is united and will put their votes in Ruto’s basket.

“Some leaders from Mt Kenya are really trying to push a narrative that the region is divided but as we speak, the region is actually united. Mt Kenya is almost fully united when talking about the ‘Hustler Movement’,” Mwangi said.

Ruto and ODM party leader Raila Odinga have been putting all their hopes in the Mt Kenya region as they seek to fill their baskets with votes that will enable them to rise to power in 2022.

Mwangi said Raila will have fewer votes in Mt Kenya than in 2017.

