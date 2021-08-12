Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – A concerned parent has exposed a rogue teacher known as Mr. Gakuyo, who is doing the unthinkable to pupils.

The parent reached out to blogger Alai and revealed that the said teacher looks at female pupils inappropriately, especially when they bend over to pick something.

He also hurls unprintable insults to innocent pupils and bullies them at his will.

The pupil who reported Mr. Gakuyo’s rogue behaviours recounted an incident when he was zipping up his trouser in class and when the pupils looked at him, he allegedly said, “hii kitu yangu ni kubwa, hata haiwezi ingia kwa hizo shimo zenyu ndogo ndogo.”

Here’s the shocking message that Alai received from the concerned parent who exposed the rogue teacher.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.