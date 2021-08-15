Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 15, 2021 – Siaya Senator James Orengo has implored Members of Parliament to summon Deputy President William Ruto over his relationship with deported Turkish businessman Harun Aydin, who has been red-flagged for involvement in money laundering and terrorism.

Speaking during the burial of Jaduong Nyakwamba, the father to Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, Tom Kajwang, and the late Otieno Kajwang’, Orengo argued that Interior CS Fred Matiang’i had tabled enough evidence to put the DP to his defense.

“We must summon Ruto before the parliamentary committee to speak on this matter and give us an answer if he is being truthful.”

“How can you have business in Uganda, instead of leaving Turkey and going to Uganda directly, you pass through Nairobi? They were trying to create a network for money laundering that funds terrorism Orengo stated.

The senator warned Kenyans against electing leaders such as the DP, alleging that he was using the language of autocrats and dictators by making Ugandan dictator Yoweri Museveni his friend.

Speaking before a Parliamentary Committee in Mombasa on Friday, Matiang’i stated that the deportation of the businessman was done following an agreement between Kenya and the Turkish government.

Matiang’i added that Aydin would have been charged with money laundering and terrorism-related crimes.

