Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, is among Mt Kenya leaders holding meetings to unite the vote-rich region.

Kuria, Narc-Kenya chairperson Martha Karua, and The Service Party (TSP) Leader Mwangi Kiunjuri, have been having several meetings trying to preach the unity gospel in Mt Kenya.

The three leaders have also been opposing Deputy President William Ruto’s suggestion that all Mt Kenya leaders fold their parties and join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), ahead of the 2022 presidential bid.

All was going well for the three leaders until Tuesday’s meeting in Thika when Moses Kuria declared allegiance to Tangatanga.

Tangatanga is a breakaway wing of the Jubilee Party supporting Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Kuria said that he is deeply rooted in the Deputy President’s camp, but he won’t be left behind in uniting the mountain.

He said his vote belongs to Ruto despite being against his idea of folding parties.

