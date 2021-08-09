Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 9, 2021 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has clarified his relationship with Deputy President William Ruto after speculations were rife that the two were on the verge of parting ways.

Speaking at Kinamba trading Centre in Ng’arua division of Laikipia County yesterday, Kuria downplayed his decision to skip a Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting hosted by Ruto at his Karen residence.

According to the Gatundu South legislator, his relationship had not deteriorated, contrary to press reports which indicated that the two had clashed over Kuria’s failure to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“Everyone should know that my choice of the presidential candidate for the 2022 general elections is the Deputy President,” he told the gathering.

“You guys know that I am a supporter of the hustler, I am a staunch supporter,” he added.

However, Kuria warned his colleagues and the electorate against joining Ruto’s UDA.

“Women do not burn down their beds when they leave their parents’ home and get married.”

“One will always regret when coming back where they belong, after being knocked out of the home of an unwanted host,” the vocal politician warned.

The DP had taken a swipe at Kuria for missing the Karen meeting on Thursday, with the legislator having opted to attend other matters.

