Thursday, August 5, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, is one of the most untrustworthy politicians in the country, going by the latest statement by Jubilee Party Vice-chairman David Murathe.

Murathe, who is an insider and drinking buddy of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said that Kuria, who is aligned to Tangatanga, pretends to be a confidante of Deputy President William Ruto during the day and at night he meets members of ‘deep state’ and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“Moses Kuria eats lunch with the UDA team during the day and dinner with Raila aka Jakom at night.

“Maybe he visits the statehouse too. We just don’t know the frequency,” Murathe said

Murathe’s statement came hours after Kuria skipped Deputy President William Ruto‘s meeting at his Karen home, where over 100 Tangatanga lawmakers attended the meeting.

In his explanation, Kuria said he skipped the meeting since he was having a meeting of the National Assembly Implementation Committee.

“This morning I attended a meeting of the National Assembly Implementation Committee.

“We deliberated on measures to ensure speedy completion of the Ronald Ngala Tourism College to spur tourism in the Coast Region and supplement Utalii College,” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST