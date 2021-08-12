Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has maintained his earlier stand that the Mt Kenya region must have a regional party that will advance the agenda of its people.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kuria, who is also the People Empowerment Party (PEP) leader, warned the Mt Kenya electorate against joining United Democratic Alliance (UDA), saying it is a party associated with the Kalenjin community.

The outspoken MP argued that each region has its own unique challenges which can be best addressed if every region forms its own party.

“If we are not careful, we are going to be spectators of the Mashemeji derby, we are going to be spectators of the Olympics, to see other people in the game and not us in the game.

“It is not possible, it’s not acceptable. We need a party to advance the agenda of our region,” Kuria said.

Kuria’s sentiments come amid rumours in political corridors that he is among agents who are being used by the ‘deep state’ to cause divisions in Tangatanga, a political outfit associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

