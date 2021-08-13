Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 13, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has cleared the air on whom he will support for presidency in 2022.

For the last week, speculations have been rife that Moses Kuria had ditched Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Movement and was charting his own path.

But speaking on Thursday, Kuria maintained that he is still one of the loyal soldiers of Ruto and he will campaign for his Presidency in 2022.

However, Kuria maintained his earlier stand that the Mt Kenya region must have its own party like other regions in the country.

“I don’t care whether I am shut out of government, this or the next one, but I will stand on this one, as Mt Kenya region, we must have our own party that we will use to negotiate or join a coalition…If we are not careful as Mt. Kenya, we are going to be spectators of the Mashemeji Derby,” Kuria said.

He concluded that Mt Kenya should have as many parties as possible but when it comes to the presidential vote, the region will support DP Ruto to the last man.

