Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has taken issues with Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, who have labelled him a mole for the deep state despite being the reason behind the success of the UDA party.

Speaking in Kigumo, Murang’a County yesterday, Kuria, in a no-holds-barred approach, posed a query as to how he would be a mole for President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has expressed his desire to leave office after the 2022 General Election.

He noted that those pointing fingers at him within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) outfit ought to change the conversation.

“I’m not going to stand here and allow someone to accuse me of being deep state.”

“President Uhuru Kenyatta pronounced that he’s going home.”

“So how can I be deep state for someone who is going home? Let’s change the conversation,” Kuria stated.

Kuria also claimed the bragging rights for UDA’s recent success in the Kiambaa by-elections, saying the Ruto-led party would not have gained victory were it not for his intervention.

According to the Gatundu South MP, the UDA brand had faced a string of losses in the previous by-elections while his People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) was fresh off gaining victory in the Juja by-elections.

The legislator felt displeased that the UDA brigade claimed his Juja victory as one of their own.

“I went ahead to win in Juja and after that, all these people, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and co. neither helped nor contributed in any way.

“They were there praising my victory as one for the hustler nation, I don’t know when this changed and when I became a criminal or an outcast for Gachagua to go all over blasting me because I have a party,” he wondered.

The wrangles between Kuria and the UDA outfit have been simmering in the recent past.

