Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 06 August 2021 – The no-nonsense Kenya Film Classification boss, Ezekiel Mutua, has denied reports that he has been fired as CEO of KFCB by CS Joe Mucheru.

Taking to his Twitter page, Mutua asked Kenyans to ignore the rumours and put it clear that there is no vacancy in his office.

He further stated that as far as he is concerned, he is still the boss.

“My attention has been drawn to reports on social media to the effect that I have been fired as CEO of KFCB.

“PLEASE IGNORE such malicious rumours. I am not aware of such developments and there can be no grain of truth in them as there’s no vacancy in the office of the CEO KFCB,” he said in a tweet.

He also shared photos in the line of duty to prove that he is still in office.

“Tree planting session in commemoration of the Sparks Talk-Ideas Forum, at the Amazing Eagles Technical College – Muguga, that seeks to engage the youth and church community with the Government to identify and initiate solutions to challenges in their community,” he tweeted and posted the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.