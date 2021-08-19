Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 19, 2021 – A Mombasa businessman was abducted by some men believed to be police officers and bundled into a private car as the residents watched.

According to Haki Africa, a human rights organization, the businessman identified as Abdulhakim Saggar was abducted by men believed to be ATPU officers at Old Town area in Mombasa County.

The businessman has been missing since the incident happened.

A video shared online shows the businessman lying on the ground screaming for help as unknown men believed to be police officers bundle him into a private car Registration number KBQ 035 C.

Haki Africa officials, in a statement, said that they are following the case.

“AKI Africa held a press brief today on the abduction of Abdulhakim Sagar that happened yesterday at around 6.30 pm in Mlango wa Papa area in Old town. Videos circulated at the scene exhibited the victim forcefully being arrested by unknown people suspected to be ATPU officers.

As an organization we urge the government to intervene and ensure Mr Sagar is brought back.

Present during the press was the family of Abdulhakim Sagar who the organization is helping to follow up on the case,” a statement posted by Haki Africa on Facebook page reads.

Here’s a video showing how the businessman was abducted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.