Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 6, 2021 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has distanced himself from the claims that he is frustrating Deputy President William Ruto.

This follows the Monday incident in which Ruto was blocked at Wilson Airport from flying to Uganda on orders from above; a move that raised a lot of tension in the country with Kibicho, CS Matiang’i, and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua being at the end of the barrel.

Speaking during an interview, Kibicho continued his defiance against the DP, saying he has nothing against the second in command since he does not answer directly to him.

Besides, he has no power to block the deputy president from leaving the country.

“You see my direct boss is CS Fred Matiang’i, the next one is the head of public service.”

“I never answer directly to the deputy president, but whenever he has any task to give and he gives I will do,” he reiterated.

He denied the state was using him to clip Ruto’s political wings ahead of the much-awaited 2022 General Election.

According to him, only a few individuals engaging in illegal activities are finding fault in his leadership.

“Anybody who has a problem with the law and they are being put in their place will always think the best way of looking nice to the public is blaming somebody.”

“That person will always be the PS/CS for the interior.”

“That is why you will hear my name or that of Matiang’i whenever someone is arrested,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST