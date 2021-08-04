Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – Nominated MP, Millicent Omanga, has expressed her anger after local media stations swallowed the information by the ‘deep state’ of terming a prominent Turkey investor a terrorist.

On Monday, Deputy President William Ruto was blocked from travelling to Uganda after the immigration officers flagged a suspicious passenger on his entourage.

According to the officers, the passenger identified as Harun Aydin was a terrorist on Interpol’s radar.

However, a statement from the Turkish embassy in Nairobi dismissed claims that Aydin was a terrorist and insisted that he is a clean businessman who has invested heavily in East Africa.

Commenting on social media after the Turkish embassy clarified, Omanga bashed the Kenya government for labelling foreign investors as terrorists, saying this will eventually hurt the country’s economy which is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“Instead of attracting more investors to our country, we are calling them terrorists.

“And local media has swallowed this deep state nonsensical propaganda hook, line and sinker,” Omanga wrote on her Twitter page.

