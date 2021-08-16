Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is a well-known womanizer, whose special appetite for slay queens is known in political circles.

The flamboyant former Governor exchanges hot ladies like clothes, thanks to his deep pockets.

Over the weekend, he treated his new catch to a lavish birthday party in an exclusive lounge where expensive liquor was in plenty.

Videos of the birthday party were shared by Tea Master Edgar Obare.

Besides treating the light-skinned side chick to a sumptuous cake and expensive liquor, he also showered her with dollars.

Sonko has in the recent past admitted to engaging in extra-marital affairs through his social platforms.

However, he said that he will never disrespect his wife or dump her even as he chews slay queens from right, left, and center.

Here’s a photo of his new catch and videos from the lavish birthday party that he organized for her.

