Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – Sandra Mbuvi, the youngest daughter of former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, stunned Netizens after she posted a video flaunting their palatial home in Mua Hills, Machakos County.

The state-of-the-art mansion spots a gold theme on its perimeter wall and has the name ‘Sonko Family Farm’ embedded on the entrance.

Approaching the home’s gate, three huge sculptures of lions resting on the wall welcome the guests in.

Inside the compound, there’s a basketball court, an ostrich pen, and a mausoleum of Sonko’s father, Kioko Kivanguli.

There are also 3 lounges inside the lavish home that are fully stocked with expensive liquor, a gym, a gazebo, guest rooms, and a conference hall.

Here’s the video that Sadra posted.

