Thursday, August 26, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has dropped a bombshell on how renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, was involved in the killing of prominent Nairobi businessman Jacob Juma in 2016.

Juma, who was a renowned wheeler-dealer and number one critic of Deputy President William Ruto, was sprayed with bullets near Lenana School when driving to his Karen home.

Despite assurance from police and other investigative authorities that the killers would be revealed, no one has been arrested in connection with the death of Jacob Juma.

However, on Thursday, Miguna Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, revealed how Ahmednasir lured Jacob Juma to his death.

The Osgoode trained combative lawyer said Ahmednasir was pretending to be Jacob Juma’s lawyer yet behind his back, he was sharing information to his assassins who were sent by DP Ruto.

“Ahmednasir is one of the worst professional harlots in Kenya.

“Just before Jacob was murdered, Ahmednasir was supposed to be Juma’s lawyer and had met with him earlier that day.

“Behind Juma’s back, Ahmednasir was giving William information about Juma,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST