Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna had a pretty unexpected reaction after immigration officials at Wilson Airport blocked Deputy President William Ruto from leaving the country to Uganda.

Venting on Twitter, Miguna unexpectedly condemned Uhuru and his Government for humiliating Ruto to the extent of blocking him from flying out of the country until he gets clearance from State House as well as produce his birth certificate, ID, and a letter from his chief.

”The right to travel within and without Kenya is enshrined in the Constitution. It is not subject to approval by State House Kenya.”

“This is the time to see if William Samoei Ruto is REAL, or just FOAM. I urge him and all Kenyans to ASSERT their democratic rights.”

“Next time William Samoei Ruto travels to Entebbe, President Uhuru Kenyatta will issue a RED ALERT, like he did against me, BLOCKING him from entering Kenya.

“Let me make it crystal clear: No matter how desperate he gets, Kenyans will REMOVE Despot Uhuru Kenyatta from power even by force,” Miguna wrote.

This comes even as the same immigration machinery that was unleashed on him by Uhuru and Ruto now turned on the DP.

It must be remembered that William Ruto was still at the height of his power when Miguna Miguna was facing mistreatment from the government.

So visible was Ruto’s hand that his close lieutenants such as Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen were the loudest cheerleaders as Miguna was exiled.

The Kenyan DAILY POST