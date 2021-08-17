Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi, may soon find himself at Kamiti Maximum Prison, going by what the woman he tried to rape has threatened to do.

On January 29, this year, Linturi, who was in a hotel in Nanyuki town, was accused of attempting to rape a woman when her husband was out.

In her statement to the police, the woman told investigators that she was with her husband and some friends at Maiyan Villas Resort Nanyuki on the said day.

The woman claimed that later that night, she retired to their room but did not lock the door because her husband was still out.

She said later at night, Linturi sneaked into their rented room and attempted to rape her.

However, Linturi, through his lawyer, Charles Mwongela, accused the woman of extortion and using thugs to harass him.

But the family of the woman has vowed to release video evidence showing Linturi naked like a frog and begging mercy from the lady’s husband for attempting to rape his wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST