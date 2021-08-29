Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 29, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta met with Meru community elders on Saturday and discussed several things, including his succession in 2022.

According to Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, the elders who are commonly known as Njuri Ncheke, were reportedly told to unite Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya.

During the meeting, the elders told Uhuru that they will not be able to market former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid, saying Jakom is unsellable in the vote-rich region.

Instead, the elders told Uhuru to do a litmus test by accompanying Raila Odinga to meetings across the Mt Kenya region and this will help him learn how the ground looks like.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is doing everything possible to market Raila Odinga in Mt Kenya, a region believed to have nearly 6 million votes.

This is what Dennis Itumbi wrote on his Facebook page.

