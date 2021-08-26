Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 26, 2021 – There’s a hot female anchor at Inooro TV keeping men glued to their screens.

Her name is Wangechi Wa Muriuki – a petite TV girl with a body to die for.

So skilled is Wangechi that she anchors Prime Time news.

Anytime she graces the screen, male viewers cannot help but admire her beauty and sweet voice.

She replaced Muthoni Wa Mukiri, who resigned from the SK Macharia owned vernacular TV station to concentrate on personal businesses.

Below are photos of the beautiful TV girl.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.