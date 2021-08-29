Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 29, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s pretty daughter, Ngina, is reportedly off the market after falling in love with the son of a famous sports consultant and manager of Karen Country Club, Sam Mwai.

Sam Mwai is among the best hotel managers and sports consultants in the country.

He previously served as the CEO of Sports Stadia Management Board.

Ngina Kenyatta’s wedding plans with Sam Mwai’s son are at an advanced stage.

Here are photos of Sam, Ngina Kenyatta’s soon-to-be father-in-law.

