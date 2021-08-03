Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 03 August 2021 – Flamboyant city Bishop, David Muriithi of House of Grace Church, has been taken to court by his baby mama over child support.

Muriithi’s baby mama, Judy Mutave, demands monthly child upkeep of Ksh 100,000.

She dated the skirt-chasing bishop for one year before their relationship hit a snag.

Judy told the court that Bishop Muriithi dumped her when she gave birth in 2019 and since then, she has been taking care of their 2-year-old son singlehandedly.

Here are photos of the bishop’s jilted baby mama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.