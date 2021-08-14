Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 14 August 2021 – Her name is Winne Njenga, a waitress at a popular lounge in Syokimau.

The curvy waitress loves parading her curves on Instagram, where men openly salivate on her goodies.

She also seems to be living a high-end life despite earning a meagre salary of Sh 25,000, the standard salary for waitresses in lounges.

She might be getting nice tips from male revellers.

Below are photos of the voluptuous waitress.

