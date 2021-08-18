Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 18 August 2021 – A mind-blowing video of a rogue priest kissing ladies in the church has surfaced online and sparked reactions among Netizens.

According to online reports, the Man of God invited female congregants to the pulpit and convinced them that they will receive blessings through his ‘anointed’ kisses.

The brainwashed ladies lined up on the pulpit and kissed the priest in turns as congregants cheered.

Netizens have aired their different views concerning the trending video.

Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi led Kenyans on Twitter in condemning the rogue priest.

“These are the clergy who advise your relationships, collect your tithes and convince you to vote for their preferred politicians because leaders are ‘chosen by God” Nyakundi tweeted.

His followers wondered why it’s women who are easily duped by the rogue preachers.

Here’s the video and reactions from Netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.