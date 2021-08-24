Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – Two notorious ladies who are drugging men in clubs have been unmasked and revelers put on high alert.

The merciless ladies camp in popular clubs around Nairobi, waiting to prey on their next victim.

A man recently lost Ksh 150,000 after he was drugged by the two ladies.

They spiked his drink and stole Ksh 150,000 from his account through mobile banking.

See their faces and stay alert.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.