Thursday, August 19, 2021 – Former Starehe MP, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, is on the radar of the ‘deep state’ for allegedly supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s Presidential bid in 2022.

Wanjiru is among dozens of leaders from Mt Kenya who have put up a spirited campaign to ensure DP Ruto succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

However, the ‘deep state’ wants Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga to succeed Uhuru and they are ready to crush anybody who has a different ideology.

According to former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, Wanjiru is a marked woman for supporting DP Ruto.

Itumbi said state agents are planning to stop Wanjiru by planting hard drugs in one of her cars or her church and then accuse her of engaging in the trafficking of drugs.

Itumbi further urged Wanjiru to be alert since anything dangerous might happen to her for supporting the second in command.

The Kenyan DAILY POST