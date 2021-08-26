Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 26, 2021 – Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, is currently swimming in murky waters after he compared Deputy President William Ruto to late German dictator, Adolf Hitler.

Hitler, who ruled Germany between 1933 to 1945 oversaw the mass killing of Jews while millions were sent to concentration camps in Austria and Poland.

On Wednesday, Matiang’i compared Ruto with Hitler, warning Kenyans against supporting his hustler narrative.

“Hitler during the campaign in Germany, told Germans to give him five years and he will give them a different Germany, and he actually gave them a seriously different Germany because he slaughtered the Jews, gas chambers and so on,” Matiang’i said.

The CS further argued that the hustler agenda is unrealistic and misplaced and that the Deputy President was weaponizing poverty against Kenyans

“Hitler moved around sweeping the country, taking advantage of poverty and weaponizing the poverty of the people and then now using it as a platform. Let’s not fall trap to things that are not true and are not realistic,” the CS said.

However, Matiangi’s sentiments have received a huge backlash on social media with many Kenyans telling him to shut up and concentrate on how to improve security in the country.

Here are some comments.

“Caution those who are killing youths before you Caution us,” Alicia Nelson wrote.

“In fact, Kenyans will vote WSR, if Fred Matiang’i thinks Uhuru was the best, why are Kenyans more oppressed, his sector of security is wanting yet he can brag just with appointment position!.. We will vote for Ruto, wait and see,” Edison Kama wrote.

“Who are you to advice us when police recruitments since you became C’s became more corrupt, What action have ever taken about na unajua si eti haujui,450k ndio uiingie police mwanainchi wa kawaida atapata wapi?So don’t Judge DP start from yourself,” Alice Kipchumba.

“Who is Fred Matiangi to decide for Kenyans who we will vote for, does he know how Kenyans are suffering with higher cost of living in this regime….we will decide by ourselves. Not forgetting extrajudicial killings,” Dennis Seto.

“But not more dangerous than his robbers in uniform who are killing some members of one community in Nairobi and Kiambu?” Dan Mutua

The Kenyan DAILY POST