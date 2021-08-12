Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has threatened to deal squarely with Deputy President William Ruto’s blogger, Dennis Itumbi, for calling him a thief in the controversial Ruaraka land scandal.

In a demand letter to Itumbi, Matiang’i, through his lawyer V.A Nyamondi and Co. Advocates instructed him to retract a series of tweets where he referred to him as “the Ruaraka thief” or else face legal action.

He directed Itumbi to withdraw the tweets and give an unconditional apology.

The CS also asked Itumbi to admit liability and later engage him on the quantum of damages and any other retribution for the defamatory publications.

“That if you do not comply with the terms of this demand by close of business Friday, 13th August 2021, our Client shall institute legal proceedings against you without any further reference to you and at your sole liability for all attendant costs and consequences,” the demand letter stated.

The demand letter cited a series of tweets in which Itumbi referred to the interior CS as “Ruaraka Thief”.

CS Matiang’i, through his lawyer, argues that the tweets were defamatory, malicious and have resulted in him being unjustly scandalized and exposed to hatred, ridicule and contempt as a government official and a leader in his social circle.

The interior CS argues that the phrase used by Itumbi has been falsely misunderstood that he had been found guilty of corruption by the High Court of Kenya, which is not the case.

The Kenyan DAILY POST