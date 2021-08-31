Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, is in deep trouble after MPs summoned him to explain the reason for the withdrawal of Deputy President William Ruto’s security detail.

Matiang’i was summoned to appear before the committee on Wednesday, September 1, days after the DP’s security was restructured.

Confirming the meeting, the Committee chairman, Peter Mwathi, noted that Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, and Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, will also accompany Matiang’i to the meeting and that all three top security bosses have confirmed their attendance.

According to Mwathi, Members of Parliament will seek to establish the procedures and laws the top security organs used to downgrade Ruto’s security from the elite General Service Unit (GSU) to Administration Police (AP).

“We want them to shed light on whether the action they took is within the law, and if not, we will have no option but to ensure that the law is followed,” noted Mwathi.

The committee will also seek to establish the measures taken by the National Police Service to ensure that the Deputy President’s security and safety are not compromised.

Following the incident, Ruto protested the downgrading of his security detail, writing to IG Mutyambai claiming that his life was in danger.

The Kenyan DAILY POST